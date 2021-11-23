No Comments

Ram Scores Top Awards from Car and Driver, U.S. News & World Report

2022 Ram 1500 Laramie

Photo: Stellantis

Oops, Ram did it again. It won some awards. For having great trucks. Ooh baby, baby. Ram has a fair amount to be thankful for heading into Thanksgiving. Instead of stuffing its face with turkey or cranberry sauce or what-have-you, Ram is stuffing more trophies into its case after picking up repeat awards honors from Car and Driver and U.S. News & World Report.

Car and Driver awards Ram 1500 10Best honors for fourth year

Ram has put together quite a run in the eyes of Car and Driver. For four years now, the Ram 1500 has been named among C&D’s 10Best — including honors for 2022. The 2022 Ram 1500 was the lone pickup truck named to this year’s Car and Driver 10Best list.

Car and Driver’s Eric Tingwall writes that the 2022 Ram 1500 does more than any other truck on the market when it comes to balancing the many hats a modern pickup truck has to wear. Tingwall says that the Ram 1500 is “the truck that can convincingly shrug off its agrarian roots to make the trip to Pottery Barn in comfort,” and you just feel that deep in your soul.

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition

Photo: Stellantis

Of course, a bright spot in Car and Driver’s callout is the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX. Tingwall says that the TRX topples the Ram 1500 when it comes to road-going manners, calling it “unexpectedly delightful on paved roads.” But it also naturally shreds off-road as well, which is absolutely what you want.

And the Ram 1500 also earns points for its focus on luxury, evident in its well-appointed cabins and quiet ride. Because of its ability to pass as a luxury vehicle, its smooth performance, and its bevy of features convenient for all types of drivers, the Ram 1500 “is so uniquely good to drive that it transcends the pickup-truck status quo.”

Ram named Best Truck Brand three years straight

2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn Southfork

Photo: Stellantis

Ram as a brand also scored another familiar accolade in picking up U.S. News & World Report’s Best Truck Brand title. The win for 2022 marks three in a row for Ram, and it wins for many of the same reasons Tingwall cited in the Ram 1500’s award haul.

“Ram wins the ‘Best Truck Brand’ award on the strength of the Ram 1500, which is one of the few trucks on the market to make a case for itself as both a work vehicle and a daily driver,” said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars.

While the award covers the Ram 2500 and Ram 3500, the awards write-up from Kevin Linder and Isaac R. Braun mostly focuses on the Ram 1500. Like with the honor from Car and Driver, the Ram 1500 is praised for luxurious cabin quality, a smooth ride, and its easy-to-use infotainment system. Sharifi says that these qualities allow Ram trucks to “keep pace with what luxury SUVs offer.”

2021 Ram 1500 TRX named Texas Truck of the Year

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: Stellantis

Ready for dessert? The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX also picked up a couple of big honors in October, earning the titles of Texas Truck of the Year and High-Performance Truck of the Year.

Ram’s 702-horsepower TRX earned these honors at the 2021 Texas Motor Press Association’s annual Texas Off-Road Invitational. TMPA President Bryan Grant says that he and the judges took pleasure from taking the Ram 1500 TRX out onto the trails and made sure to note the truck’s “wild animal roar exhaust note.”

Ram’s been giving truck-lovers a lot to be thankful for the last several years, and you’ve gotta think that’s only going to continue as the brand moves into its era of electrification. If awards were turkeys, Ram 1500 would be gobbling up a storm.