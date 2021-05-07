No Comments

Ram Truck and Foo Fighters Team up for ‘Spotlight’ Campaign

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl in the campaign

Photo: FCA

Ram Truck and Foo Fighters have joined together to launch the new “Spotlight” multimedia campaign. It consists of three new videos, which will appear digitally, on TV, and across Ram Truck’s social media channels.

Updates to the Ram Truck Lineup: Improvements to the 2021 Ram Heavy Duty

What does the “Spotlight” campaign involve?

A still from the “Rock Star” spot

Photo: FCA

“Spotlight” launches at the same time as the new “From Cradle to Stage” unscripted series releases. Directed by Dave Grohl, this series took inspiration from his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl, who wrote a book of the same name. Dave Grohl also recently released his “What Drives Us” documentary, in which musicians look back at their time touring on the road.

“Foo Fighters’ story with the Ram Truck brand started 25 years ago when they piled into a Ram van and headed out on the road in search of a dream,” said Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis.

Back in 2018, Ram launched its #RamBandVan initiative to help other music artists tour the U.S. Now, Foo Fighters and Ram Truck are collaborating on “Spotlight” to honor everyday heroes, like teachers, coaches, parents, and family caregivers who support kids’ dreams. Ram Truck also worked with Texas-based agency GSD&M and received support from G7 Entertainment Marketing.

An extended version of “Rock Star” is the first video to be released for the campaign. In it, Grohl drives his Ram 1500 and names the ways adults can help kids overcome obstacles in order to become successful musicians. Everyday people are also seen lending a helping hand to kids, while Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” plays in the background.

You can check out the 60-second video below:

Ram Truck is also running a 30-second version of “Rock Star” as well as the 30-second spots, “Best Part” and Overtime.” Each video is out now other than “Best Part,” which is debuting later in May.

Top Features of the 2021 Ram 1500: Learn more about the truck

You can catch the campaign spots during TV commercials and on Ram’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.