Redesigned 2022 Hyundai Kona and Kona Electric Coming Soon

The 2022 Hyundai Kona is getting an even more distinctive look both inside and out, a fresh powertrain option, and expanded tech choices. A sporty N Line trim joins the lineup for the first time, advancing the Kona’s reputation as an exceptionally fun-to-drive subcompact SUV.

2022 Kona interior and exterior

The outside of the 2022 Kona appears more streamlined and muscular, with a longer build, a widened hood, and new daytime running lights. Front and rear skid plates give the Kona a tougher look. The Kona Electric receives a refreshed exterior, too, including new lighting signatures and a reshaped front end. N Line models are distinguished by body-color cladding, unique N Line wheels, and dual exhaust tips.

Inside, the Kona adds a new dashboard and console, available ambient lighting, and more space in the second row and cargo bay. The Kona Electric also has a new dash. The interior of the N Line distinguishes itself with red-stitched blacks seats and N Line logos.

2022 Kona performance

New for 2022, the Kona’s Limited and N Line trims receive a 1.6-liter turbo engine that makes 195 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Lower trims carry over a six-speed automatic transmission and a 2.0-liter inline-four that puts out 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. The Kona Electric’s 150-kilowatt motor and 64-kWh battery also carry over with 201 horsepower, 291 lb-ft of torque, and up to 258 miles of range. All models receive some new chassis tuning for a more responsive and agile ride.

2022 Kona tech

The 2022 Kona boasts new available twin 10.25-inch screens. One is for the digital instrument cluster. The other is for an upgraded infotainment system with navigation, multi-device Bluetooth, and split-screen functionality. The standard touch screen has been enlarged to 8 inches. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Hyundai Digital Key, and Dynamic Voice Recognition are new, too.

The Kona offers eight standard or available SmartSense safety features for 2022. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist, and Safe Exit Warning carry over. Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and Highway Drive Assist are both new to the Kona.

According to Hyundai, the refreshed 2022 Kona lineup will be available at dealerships sometime in the spring.