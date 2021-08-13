No Comments

Rumor: Chevy Trax May Retire at the End of 2023

The 2022 Trax

Photo: Chevrolet

A new report suggests that Chevrolet may discontinue the Trax by the end of 2023. The automaker would then potentially replace this subcompact crossover with a new, similarly designed electric model.

Why might the Trax retire?

Chevy first introduced the Trax for the 2013 model year. This means by the time 2023 rolls around it will be about 10 years old. To keep its lineup fresh, the automaker may not want to have that old of a vehicle still in production. Furthermore, it already offers the Trailblazer, which is newer and close in size to the Trax.

Another reason why Chevy may discontinue the Trax is that it wants to replace it with an electric crossover using the Ultium battery. General Motors is planning to offer 30 all-electric vehicles by the end of the 2025, so this replacement could help the brand reach its goal.

At the Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference, GM teased an upcoming Chevy electric crossover that looked to have a compact size. It also had a flowing roofline, a rounded front fascia, and narrow headlights. And it’s expected to have an affordable price when it’s released, just like the Trax. Between this upcoming electric crossover, the relatively new Trailblazer, and the many other EVs on the horizon, Chevy should be able to easily find a successor for the Trax.

Other potential retirees

The 2022 Encore

Photo: Buick

The Trax may not be the only model GM could kill off at the end of 2023. The Buick Encore also debuted in the 2013 model year, and the automaker already offers the closely related Encore GX as an alternative option, so the Encore’s time may be coming to an end. The new report also indicates that the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV could be discontinued since newer EVs will be launching soon.

Nothing has been confirmed about the future of these models yet. We at The News Wheel will let you know if GM makes an official announcement.