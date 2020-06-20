No Comments

Self-Driving Cars Won’t Avoid Most Crashes

While excitement has been gradually growing in anticipation of self-driving cars’ debut, you may be disappointed to learn that these vehicles won’t necessarily make roads much safer. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has found that self-driving cars may still be unable to avoid an astounding two-thirds of vehicle crashes.

The IIHS’ findings on self-driving cars

In the IIHS’ new study, the organization looked at over 5,000 crashes reported by the police in the National Motor Vehicle Crash Causation Survey. The organization specifically examined collisions in which emergency medical services arrived at the scene and at least one vehicle needed to be towed.

The IIHS then divided the causes of the crashes into five separate categories: execution and performance errors, planning and deciding errors, predicting errors, sensing and perceiving errors, and incapacitation. They also found that 2 percent of the collisions could not be avoided, while 4 percent had no known cause.

After reviewing the survey, the IIHS determined that self-driving cars would be able to more easily detect the vehicles and pedestrians on the road, using a suite of sensors. As such, these cars would not make sensing and perceiving errors. Furthermore, they wouldn’t be at risk of being incapacitated on the road.

However, self-driving cars would still crash, even if every car was autonomous. Planning and deciding errors occur when drivers are too aggressive or don’t stick to the speed limit. If self-driving cars are designed to meet these drivers’ expectations, collisions will still occur. The organization also doesn’t believe self-driving cars currently are capable of avoiding predicting or execution and performance errors.

Hopefully, developers figure out how to create self-driving cars that reduce more than just one-third of crashes. Nevertheless, even if the IIHS’ findings are correct, these cars could still lead to fewer collisions and safer roadways in the future.