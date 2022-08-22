No Comments

Ford Ponying Up Seventh-Gen Mustang for Sept. 14 Debut

Here’s your first look at the seventh-gen Ford Mustang

Photo: Ford

It’s been almost nine whole years since the sixth-generation Ford Mustang was unleashed upon the world. Not a lot has changed or occurred in that time, so that makes the news that the seventh-gen Mustang is finally reveal-ready all the more exciting.

2024 Ford Mustang to debut at The Stampede

Ford announced on Friday that the 2024 Mustang will break cover on Sept. 14. The announcement took place at the Woodward Dream Cruise and was accompanied by the reveal of a fully camouflaged seventh-gen Mustang. And good news: It sure looks like a Mustang on shape alone.

Yup, that’s a Mustang all right

Photo: Ford

The event on the 14th won’t be your run-of-the-mill unveiling. Oh no, certainly nothing like that for a new Ford Mustang. The seventh-gen pony car will make its world premiere at a special event called The Stampede taking place at Hart Plaza in Detroit.

The Stampede is sure to be one of the main events of next month’s Detroit Auto Show. Rod Alberts, the executive director for the auto show, says that this reveal is something that his team has hoped for since it reimagined the annual event prior to COVID-19. This year’s Detroit Auto Show will be the first since January 2019.

“When we conceived the idea of an indoor-outdoor Detroit Auto Show, The Stampede was the kind of event we hoped and believed was possible,” said Alberts. “We are proud to support Ford with what will be an absolutely iconic milestone, celebrating the heritage and future of the Mustang, as well as the global mobility industry, right here in Detroit.”

The Drive Home celebrates six generations of muscle

The 2024 Ford Mustang is backed by six generations of pony car excellence

Photo: Ford

Before the seventh-gen ’stang hits Woodward Avenue, however, Ford will partner with America’s Automotive Trust to bring back The Drive Home, an annual cross-country road trip. Returning for 2022, The Drive Home will focus on the previous six generations of Mustang and encourages current Mustang owners to get involved.

The road trip kicks off at the LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington, on Sept. 6, eventually winding its way to Hart Plaza on Sept. 14. Stops along the way include the Salt Lake Pony Express Memorial in Utah and National Pony Express Museum in Missouri. Sensing a theme?

There’ll also be a Cars & Coffee event in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 12. Something to be mindful of given the history of Mustangs at these sorts of things. Stay vigilant.

If you don’t make it out to The Drive Home or The Stampede, you can watch the big reveal live on Ford’s YouTube channel when it goes down. If you do manage to clear your calendar, you can get more details on both events at http://mustangstampededetroit.com/.