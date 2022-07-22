No Comments

Stellantis Earns Perfect Score in 2022 Disability Equality Index

Stellantis earned 100% in the Disability Equality Index for the second year in a row

For the second year in a row, Stellantis scored a 100% in the Disability Equality Index. The automaker earns a 2022 DEI Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion award for demonstrating excellence in inclusion with respect to workers with disabilities.

Thinking About Making a Change: Get a quick and easy trade-in estimate with data from Kelley Blue Book

The annual Disability Equality Index is put together by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN. It ranks hundreds of companies based on their inclusive practices, including hiring, accessibility, workplace benefits, and engagement with the community. In 2022, 415 companies took part in the DEI.

“Our company’s long-standing, enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion fuels a work culture that enables each of our employees to realize their full potential, our pursuit of consistently strong business results, and our ability to achieve our long-term strategy as outlined in our Dare Forward 2030 plan,” said Stellantis North America Senior Vice President of Human Resources Tobin J. Williams.

Stellantis notes that the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion award is the latest that spotlights its commitment to diversity. The automaker has recently earned accolades including the Business Group on Health’s Excellence in Health and Well-Being and Excellence in Mental Health awards and one of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s Top Corporations for Women’s Business Enterprises Resiliency awards.

Stellantis currently has 11 business resource groups to help employees from different walks of life. This includes groups for workers of different heritages and cultures, workers from the LGBTQ+ communities, veterans, and working parents.