No Comments

Study Shows Drivers Ready for the Electric Ford F-150

Study shows folks expect electric Ford F-150 to lead the way

Photo: Ford

We know for certain that the all-electric Ford F-150 will head to production by mid-2022, putting Ford’s bestselling F-Series at the forefront of the electric pickup truck revolution. According to a new study from Cox Automotive, drivers are ready and expect Ford to lead the way.

Ford’s Latest EV: The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition goes 0-60 in 3.5 seconds

A recent Cox Automotive Consumer Snapshot study found that about 20 percent of all drivers looking at getting a truck over the next two years are thinking about going electric (boogie-woogie-woogie). While very few are solely considering electric trucks — the percentage goes as high as 5 percent for drivers aged 18-34 and for male drivers — upwards of 44 percent are interested in both options.

Study gives electric Ford F-150 edge over Tesla, GMC

The electric Ford F-150 prototype is certainly not zany-looking

Photo: Ford

Cox lays out four brands as the leaders in the electric truck market: Ford, Ford partner Rivian, GMC, and Tesla. The respondents largely favored the Ford F-150 electric over the likes of the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and weird-looking Tesla Cybertruck. Fifty-nine percent of those polled said they find Ford most appealing out of the field, and 45 percent said they’ll likely consider the electric F-150 when it hits the market.

Ford also outscored the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and Tesla Cybertruck in most of the key considerations for an all-electric truck. Ford’s lead was quite comfy in terms of the four most important factors: price, performance, design, and vehicle size. The electric F-150 also leads comfortably in areas like cargo capability, recreational use, towing power, horsepower, work use, and brand cache.

To the surprise of probably no one, the Tesla Cybertruck brought up the butt in terms of overall look and exterior design. Not surprising when your idea of a truck is basically a bunch of pixels mashed together.

With a mid-2022 production start date, there’s a good chance we’ll get more details on the electric F-150 before the year’s out. Based on this study, there’ll be plenty of folks ready to plunk down their bucks when it arrives.

Ford vs. Tesla: Ford CEO calls Mustang Mach-E a gamechanger with “Detroit swagger”