Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park Achieves Zero-Landfill Status

Photo: Subaru

Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to visit Subaru Park for a Gotham FC match for the hometown farewell of retiring soccer star Carli Lloyd. Along with the stadium being exceptionally clean, I noticed many sustainability stations (MAX-R Containers) where fans could toss in food, recyclables (cans, bottles, and plastic cups), and other trash. As a result of its efforts, Subaru Park has become the first soccer stadium in the MLS to officially reach zero-landfill status.

“When we teamed up with the Philadelphia Union, we pledged to use our partnership to benefit the greater Philadelphia community. Today, our commitment reaches another milestone as we proudly celebrate that Subaru Park is the first-ever soccer stadium in MLS to be zero landfill,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. “At Subaru, we take pride in sharing our zero-landfill practices wherever we can, and we hope this incredible milestone inspires professional sports stadiums worldwide to adopt more sustainable practices.”

To celebrate the zero-landfill status, Subaru put together some silly specs to put the achievement into perspective. Within a typical year at the stadium, Subaru Park’s efforts will divert about 357,480 pounds of waste from landfills. That’s equivalent to the weight of 357,480 soccer balls, the height of 20 Mt. Everest’s-worth of stacked aluminum cans, and a Philly cheesesteak that’s 19 miles high and 50 miles wide. Along with the MAX-R Containers for throwing away trash and recyclables, Subaru Park saved 47,000 pounds of plastic cups by serving beverages in their original recyclable containers (rather than giving customers completely new containers each time).

Photo: Subaru

This is just another way Subaru has given back to its local community, having recently created a mini soccer pitch for kids in Camden as well as adopting K-5 classrooms in the Camden School District. And with the Share the Love event continuing for the 14th consecutive year, there’s no doubt this giving tradition will continue for many years to come.