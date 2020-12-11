No Comments

Subaru Reports November Sales

Photo: Subaru

Subaru of America recently announced its sales figures for November. While they continue to reflect the widespread challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, they also continue to show substantial growth and a continued demand for the automaker’s vehicles.

Beloved, and deservedly so: The 2021 Crosstrek

The results

By the last day of November, Subaru had sold a total of 50,413 vehicles, largely led by strong showings from the Outback and Crosstrek. Admittedly, that marks an 11.4 percent decrease when compared to the same time last year, but there are more than enough positives to overcome that one negative.

To start, the Crosstrek celebrated its best-ever November, selling 12,841 and posting a 23.7 percent increase over the same time period last year. The Outback also picked up a year-over-year sales increase of 3.5 percent, the WRX/STI jumped by 14.2 percent, and the BRZ gained 12.2 percent.

Optimism from the higher-ups

As always, Subaru’s leadership responded by focusing on the positive and looking towards the future. Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, said, “In a sales month that was shorter than usual, our retailers rose to the challenge to deliver steady sales during this time of uncertainty. We look forward to the December holiday season and another month of opportunity to deliver the safest, most reliable and family-friendly vehicles on the market.”

Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales, echoed that sentiment. He said, “Our Subaru retailers again delivered a successful result and brought us a step closer to exceeding our forecast of 600,000 units this year.” He also reminded potential buyers that snagging a new Subaru in December will aid philanthropic efforts through the Subaru Share the Love Event. “With every new Subaru purchased or leased at participating Subaru retailers nationwide, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer’s choice of charity.”

While Subaru’s November sales may not be quite as high as previous years have led us to expect, 2020 has seemingly reveled in demolishing our expectations. Even so, the fact that the brand is still committed to using its platform for good should serve as an example to the rest of the industry.

