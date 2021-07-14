No Comments

Subaru Supports Essential Workers with Care Packages

A Subaru rep hands out gifts to essential workers in Camden, New Jersey

Photo: Subaru

The Cooper Health Sciences campus in Camden is home to Cooper University Hospital and the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper. Camden also happens to be where Subaru of America headquarters is located. In its continued health-focused commitment to give back through the Subaru Loves to Care initiative, representatives from the automaker provided essential workers at these locations with care packages to recognize their outstanding work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The care packages, which were given to approximately 950 employees, included various gift cards to local restaurants and retail stores as well as transportation vouchers. “This was a tremendously kind and generous thing for Subaru to do for our support teams, who courageously showed up during the pandemic to ensure our clinical teams could provide lifesaving care for our COVID-19 patients,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.

Along with giving back to the essential workers at these locations, Subaru representatives — through a partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society — also delivered hand-written messages of hope and blankets to the MD Anderson Cancer Center. These generous gifts will be given to cancer patients to help provide encouragement and inspiration while they are battling cancer.

This isn’t the first time Subaru has assisted these locations through the Subaru Loves to Care initiative. The company has funded many community programs hosted by Cooper and also donated vehicles to the Cooper University Health Care EMS team. There’s no doubt that Subaru will continue to focus on giving back in its local area and across the country in the future.