The Last Chevrolet Impala Finds its Home

The final Impala has found itself a happy ending

Photo: Chevrolet

In February of 2020, Chevy produced its final Impala. The beloved sedan has been shelved indefinitely by the company, and its focus has now been shifted to creating SUVs, crossovers, and pickup trucks. The last Chevrolet Impala produced was a Cajun Red, and emerged from General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Michigan. The fate of this final Impala was unknown for some time, but it seems the sedan has finally found both a happy ending and a new home.

The owner of the last Chevrolet Impala

This happy ending came in the form of life-long Chevrolet enthusiast/collector Pinky Randall. The 93-year-old WWII veteran has quite a history when it comes to his love for Chevy vehicles. In 1996, Randall purchased the last 1996 Impala SS produced at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant. Even better, he was even invited by Chevrolet to drive it off the line personally. Since then, his collection has only continued to grow.

In early 2019, Randall caught wind of Chevy’s plans to discontinue its Impala line for good. He paid a visit to a Chevy dealership near his life-long home of Houghton Lake, Michigan, to inquire about buying the final example to roll off the line. His request was granted, and after a long year of waiting, the last Chevrolet Impala arrived at the dealership. In an interview with local publication The Houghton Lake Restorer, he discussed his relief at finally getting the car to his home. “By golly, the car made it alright,” he said. “It handles nice. I like it.”

Upon adding the vehicle to his collection, Randall added a rear plate that reads “FINAL1.”

The Chevrolet Impala leaves behind a tremendous legacy for the company. An estimated 18,386 units were produced for the 2020 model year alone. As Chevy moves forward, the impact and significance of the Impala will never be forgotten.