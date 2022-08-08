No Comments

The Many Ways Chevy Gives Back to the Military

Chevy honors the military in ways beyond vehicle discounts

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet honors the U.S. military in many ways, from providing discounts and helping veterans find jobs to simply giving financial assistance to those who need it.

Military Special Offers

The most common way Chevy helps military members is through its Military Special Offers. These offers are available to active duty, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, and retirees of the following branches: U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. The three steps for the offer seem fairly straightforward, with the GM Military Appreciation website directing you to choose a vehicle from eligible models, get an authorization number, and locate a dealer.

Wreaths Across America

Unfortunately, serving in the military could mean the ultimate sacrifice of losing your life. Chevy partners with Wreaths Across America, which remembers fallen heroes while still honoring those who are currently serving. Chevy donates 4,000 wreaths each year and provides 12 vehicles for a parade that spans a full week, going from Maine to Arlington, Virginia.

A group of Chevy vehicles preparing to lead the Wreaths Across America parade

Photo: Chevrolet

Operation Homefront

As a former military dependent, I know firsthand how stressful it can be to have a member of your family serving. When you add even more stressors like struggling to make ends meet or not being able to find somewhere to live, things get even more hectic. Chevy works with Operation Homefront, a nonprofit, to provide financial assistance and other essential items.

Hiring Our Heroes

It can sometimes be difficult for military veterans to smoothly transition into civilian life after serving, and that includes finding a new job. While the military does offer college education opportunities and other career enhancements, it can still be quite jarring if you’ve only ever known military life since the age of 18. That’s why Chevy/GM is a partner of the Hiring Our Heroes Program, which has helped over 500,000 veterans find jobs since 2012.

These are the main ways that Chevy assists military members and their families. But on the local level, many dealerships have donated vehicles, raised funds, and done much more.