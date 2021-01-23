No Comments

The Thrill and Threat of Driving to “Fury Road’s” OST

There’s always been a conversation around the best songs to drive to, and I suspect there will be for as long as cars remain a significant part of our everyday lives. I would like to posit that one album contains as many as 26 of the very best and the very worst. I’m talking, of course, about the soundtrack for “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

A clear and present banger

If you’ve seen the 2015 masterpiece “Mad Max: Fury Road,” then you know that Tom Holkenborg, a.k.a. Junkie XL’s original score adds just about as much to the film as George Miller’s exceptional direction. If you haven’t, please listen to the song above, then excuse yourself to watch the whole movie. This article will still be here when you get back, War Boy’s honor.

From tracks like “Brothers in Arms” to ones like ‘Spiky Cars,” the most energetic songs on the OST are propelled by pounding drums, an enthusiastic string section, and their connections to memorable sequences in the film. On some level, they make you want to drive like Max Rockatansky and Imperator Furiosa.

I remember seeing the film for the first time with my brother — who may or may not be a writer for The News Wheel — and one of his best friends. As I drove us all back to our respective homes, I couldn’t stop hearing the music in my head, and my adrenaline was still pumping. While we all got reached our destinations safely and without incident, I fear my enthusiastic head-banging and steering wheel thumping caused them some measure of distress.

Tips for driving with the wasteland in your ears

Considering the fact that I didn’t even need to actually hear the “Fury Road” soundtrack in order to go slightly mad (Max) behind the wheel, I thought it would be helpful to suggest a few tips for driving while listening to its heart-thumping tunes.

First, understand your weaknesses. If you think you may be tempted to speed or pass aggressively with Holkenborg’s music blasting in the background, consider listening to it anywhere but in the car. At home or while driving a go-kart seem like solid options.

Second, consider breaking up the ragers with either relaxing tunes or songs you don’t enjoy. Think “Moonlight Sonata,” or the collected discography of U2.

Finally, if you must listen to songs from “Fury Road” while driving, please keep your head-banging to a minimum for the good of all.

