Toyota Canada Receives 9 Best Retained Value Awards

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Canada has received nine 2020 Best Retained Value Awards from Canadian Black Book, including two Best Overall Brand Awards. It also received seven 2020 ALG Residual Value Awards to boot.

Canadian Black Book is one of the most trusted automotive resources for Canadian drivers, and each year the Best Retained Value Awards strive to highlight the vehicles that deliver the best value four years after they were sold.

For 2020, the CBB program analyzed vehicles from the 2015 model year across 23 different categories, including two overall brand categories, and found Toyota to be overwhelmingly well represented. Seven Toyota models were recognized as having the highest retained value among vehicles in their segments.

Toyota 4Runner (midsize SUV)

Toyota Avalon (full-size car, 4th consecutive year)

Toyota Prius (compact car, 3rd consecutive year)

Toyota Sequoia (full-size SUV)

Toyota Sienna (minivan, 2nd consecutive year)

Toyota Tacoma (small pickup, 11th consecutive year)

Lexus GS Series (luxury car)

Toyota was also named the top overall car brand for the 3rd consecutive year, and the top overall truck/crossover/SUV brand for the 4th consecutive year.

But the retained value of a 2015 model doesn’t do you much good if you’re planning to buy a new car. That’s where the ALG Residual Value Awards come in, as they recognize the vehicles that are forecast to retain the most value over the next four years. And Toyota was just as well represented in these awards too.

Toyota 4Runner (off-road utility)

Toyota Highlander (midsize utility 3rd row seating)

Toyota RAV4 (compact utility)

Toyota Sequoia (full-size utility, 8th consecutive year)

Toyota Tacoma (midsize pickup, 10th consecutive year)

Toyota Tundra (full-size pickup, 11th consecutive year)

Lexus UX (premium subcompact utility)

So whether you’re looking to buy new or used, it’s a fair bet that if you’re looking for good resale value a few years down the line, Toyota’s the way to go.