Toyota GR 86 10th Anniversary Limited Gets Familiar Orange Paint Job

When Toyota launched the second-generation GR 86, it got everything right. Compared to the 2021 model, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 is an upgrade in every respect, from the chassis and engine to the interior comfort and infotainment system. But for the fans of the first-gen model, something did seem to be missing — something that had been missing for some years: the original orange paint job that launched with the original car. Now it’s back.

It’s been 10 years since Toyota and Subaru launched its twin sports cars. To celebrate the anniversary, both automakers are launching special versions of the GR 86 and the BRZ. For the Toyota GR 86 Anniversary Limited, that means a “Flame Orange” exterior paint job and color-matching motifs inside the cabin, including orange stitching on the handbrake, shift lever, seats, and steering wheel. The car also gets exclusive “10th Anniversary” embroidery on the doors and driver’s seat. (If you’re curious about the BRZ’s color, it’s blue).

Toyota hasn’t said how many examples it will make, but Subaru is limiting its own production to 200 BRZs. Toyota’s pre-order window for the GR 86 — from July 24 to September 30 — is slightly larger than that of its fellow Japanese manufacturer, so there is the possibility that it will gauge demand and raise capacity.

All that said, there is one tiny little problem for customers not living in Japan: it’s not going to be sold anywhere else. We know because the full name for the special-edition model is Toyota GR 86 RZ 10th Anniversary Edition, RZ being the car’s highest trim level in the Japanese market. It’s too bad — not only does the GR 86 look great in orange, it also looks as though Toyota won’t be charging customers more than $150 for the premium appearance package.

Photo: Toyota

