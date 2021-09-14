No Comments

Toyota Tundra Arrives Sept. 19

The next-gen pickup will be shown off at the new Motor Bella event

Photo: Toyota

After months of teasing the all-new truck, Toyota has finally confirmed the 2022 Tundra will be fully unveiled on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

That will no doubt kick off a veritable avalanche of press events and other opportunities for Toyota to show off what it calls “the most talked-about, new pickup truck of the year.” (This would be the appropriate time for somebody to dramatically cough Gladiator! or Lightning!)

The Tundra’s first media outing following its Sept. 19 reveal will take place just two days later at Motor Bella, an all-outdoor event lasting nearly a week. Intended to replace the North American International Auto Show, which was not held for 2021, Motor Bella will be held at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, and feature a 1.5-mile “hot track” as well as 1.6 million square feet of “dynamic vehicle and technology display space.”

We’re guessing Toyota’s reveal of the Tundra just two days prior to the event is no coincidence. Toyota has likely been planning to bring the all-new, full-size pickup truck to Motor Bella for some time, though why it felt the need to give us a bigger drip-drip feed of teases for the Tundra than it did for the Supra is perplexing to me — then again, maybe I’m just not the target audience.

“We’re excited to show the all-new 2022 Tundra in person for the first time at Motor Bella,” said Joe Moses, head of Toyota Motor North America’s marketing division. “This truck was redesigned from the ground up to deliver exceptional performance, amazing capability, next-level multimedia and retain the quality, reliability and durability for which Toyota trucks are known.”

Toyota will make use of Motor Bella’s display space to exhibit a variety of other vehicle products including the new Corolla Cross, RAV4 Hybrid, TRD models, a handful of other SUVs, Christopher Bell’s NASCAR, and a retired trophy truck. It will also have a few cars prepped for the race track too, including another NASCAR, two special-edition Supras, and the infamous Dragquoia — a family minivan converted to do the quarter mile in nine seconds. Sounds like it should be Dominic Toretto’s next new ride…