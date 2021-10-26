No Comments

Two GM Models Make Best 10-Passenger Vehicles’ List

2021 GMC Savana Passenger Van

Photo: GMC

Even the capable and spacious Chevy Suburban has its limits. If you need more than what a three-row SUV can offer in terms of seating, you should check out a passenger van like the 2021 Chevrolet Express or the 2021 GMC Savana. These GM models made the U.S. News & World Report’s list of The Best 10-Passenger Vehicles for 2021.

Ready to Buy? Tips for saving money for a new vehicle

Chevrolet Express

Photo: Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Express

The 2021 Chevrolet Express has enough seats for 15 but comes standard with 12 seats. The price of the van is on the lower end compared to other options on the market (approximately $36,400), which makes it attractive to drivers. Its power is a plus, too.

“The 2021 Chevy Express’ standard V6 engine produces 276 horsepower, which is one of the highest base horsepower ratings of any passenger van on this list. A 181-horsepower turbodiesel four-cylinder engine and a 401-horsepower V8 engine are available. With a 9,600-pound maximum towing rating, the Express also leads the class in trailering abilities,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Blair Travers.

2021 GMC Savana

In addition to earning praise from U.S. News, the 2021 GMC Savana shares many characteristics with the aforementioned 2021 Chevrolet Express. You might notice a similar price tag (approximately $37,200), the 12 standard seating with a maximum option for 15, maximum towing capability, and horsepower rating.

Similar to the 2021 Express, the 2021 Savana offers standard rear-wheel drive, Wi-Fi hotspot, rearview camera, air conditioning, two-speaker radio, and power windows and locks. Everything else on your wish lists such as cloth seats, USB port, remote start, cruise control, and keyless entry are optional features, Travers notes.

You can equip the 2021 GMC Savana with a bevy of advanced driver-assist technologies for greater confidence on the road. Available systems include lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear parking sensors, and forward-collision warning.