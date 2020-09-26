No Comments

Two Nissan Models Named to Cars.com Car Seat Honor Roll

2020 Nissan Maxima

Photo: Nissan

Each year, the Cars.com certified car seat technicians evaluate the LATCH systems of new models. They determine how easy it is for parents to find and use the tethers designed to secure car seats. They also accept the challenge of installing a range of car seats from infant and rear-facing to high-back booster seats and forward-facing convertible car seats.

Available Now: 2020 Nissan Maxima

I’m sure after a lot of sweat equity and some cursing or is that just my memory of car seat installation, the techs determine the Best New Cars for Car Seats. The 2020 list features two Nissan models — the Nissan Maxima and the Nissan Murano.

2020 Nissan Maxima

During the design update and safety upgrade of the 2019 model, the Nissan designers left no detail untouched in the Maxima, making it a significant reason it earned an Honor Roll spot on the Cars.com 2020 list.

“The sedan’s lower Latch anchors and top tethers were all colored blue on our model to make them easy for parents to find them,” according to Cars.com writer Jennifer Newman.

As a parent, the vehicle you choose must prioritize safety systems and features. The 2020 Nissan Maxima earns a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating form the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety awarded the sleek sedan with its highest rating, Top Safety Pick+.

2020 Nissan Murano

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Murano

Thanks to its spacious backseat, the 2020 Murano accommodates three car seats, a feat many SUVs cannot match. It boasts 55.2 inches of rear hip room and 38.7 inches of rear legroom.

“In this midsize SUV, we found removing the rear head restraint helped with the car seat fit when installing both the forward-facing convertible and the high-back booster set,” Newman reports.

Available Now: 2020 Nissan Murano

Just like the Maxima, the 2020 Murano earns a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the NHTSA.