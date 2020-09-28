No Comments

Two Tips for Keeping Your Cupholders Free of Crumbs and Spills

Spilled coffee, juice, even water, will make your cupholders a sticky, soggy mess that not only ruins your drive but also destroys the look and integrity of your cabin. No matter how airtight or leak-proof that expensive thermos you bought claims to be, it’s not foolproof nor is the sippy cup, travel mug, or take out coffee cup. But you don’t have to give in to inevitably messed up cupholders. You can control the spills with simple, inexpensive tweaks. One tweak, you already own — a mateless sock.

Inspired by a Pinterest tip, Today.com writer Anna De Souza advises spraying the bottom and sides of the sock with household cleaner. Put the doctored sock onto a cup that fits the holder, and “give it a spin inside the cup holder.”

The sock and cleaner combo will attract the crumbs, dust, and dirt. Unfortunately, the sock you use probably won’t survive to the next cupholder cleanout, depending on the grossness level of your car’s cupholders. But that’s okay — lost socks tend to multiply on their own!

If all of your socks have matches, opt for silicone muffin cups. They are reusable, available online, and relatively inexpensive. Amazon boasts a pack of 12 for approximately $8. Silicon muffin cups come in a variety of colors, too, so you can coordinate with your car’s interior or add a pop of color for fun.

“They come in various sizes so they’ll line the space perfectly. You can easily pop them out, give them a rinse, and protect the car’s built-in cup holder. The silicone also helps keep a grip on your coffee cup, so you’ll get less spillage to boot,” adds De Souza.

It is inevitable that a little coffee, tea, water, or juice will spill while you’re on the go. These solutions can protect your cupholders and help make cleanups quick and simple.