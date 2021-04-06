No Comments

U.S. News Says Kia Telluride is Best 3-Row SUV for Families

Photo: Kia

Is it just me, or have there been a ton of Tellurides on the road lately? It seems like everywhere I go, I see the distinctive rectangular headlights of Kia’s largest SUV coming right at me. At this point, I’m certain my wife has gotten tired of me pointing at one and saying “Telluride” in a twangy country accent that’s reminiscent of Kia’s latest ad campaign (IYKYK). Come to think of it, March sales were up by nearly 2,000 units and maybe that has something to do with the fact that U.S. News & World Report recently named the Telluride the Best 3-Row SUV for Families.

For the second year in a row, the Kia Telluride was named the best option for families by U.S. News on its “2021 Best Cars for Families” list. Beating out its cousin — the Hyundai Palisade — for the accolade, editors at U.S. News have praised the Telluride for its comfy and roomy interior, user-friendly tech, pleasant driving experience, and its long list of standard features.

“The Kia Telluride is packed with available features that make life easier and a little bit safer for families,” said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of autos at U.S. News & World Report. “Standouts include front automatic braking, lane keep assist, tools for parents to set limits with teen drivers, and comfort and infotainment features like tri-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and rear-seat sunshades.”

This isn’t the first time the Telluride has been praised for these reasons. It was previously recognized by KBB, Edmunds, MotorTrend, Car and Driver, and more for standard features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, one-touch sliding second-row seats, remote start, and a handful of the Kia Drive Wise driver-assist technology systems.

This win for the Telluride comes after the Sorento, Soul, and Forte were named to the U.S. News “2021 Best Cars for the Money” list. Now that the 2022 Stinger has officially been revealed and the Carnival minivan MPV is on the market, I’m sure Kia will be making many similar lists in the near future.