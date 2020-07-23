No Comments

Updates Coming to the 2021 Mazda CX-30

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 has made quite a splash in the U.S. market. This classy crossover has garnered praise for everything from its bold styling to its dynamic performance. And now, for the 2021 model year, it’s gained a handful of updates with minimal price changes.

New features, updated pricing

At the base trim level, the 2021 Mazda CX-30 will come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility. These handy connectivity tools let you access your favorite apps through your vehicle’s infotainment system. With your smartphone connected to your car, you’ll have access to messaging, navigation, and entertainment without the distraction of looking down at your smartphone. The model won’t cost you any more, however.

The Select trim level holds steady at $25,000, despite the fact that it gained a plethora of new features. These include interior comforts and conveniences, including dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped interior accents, and synthetic leather seats. In addition, the 2021 model also boasts keyless entry, 18-inch alloy wheels, rear-cross traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring.

Compared to the previous model year, you’ll pay just $100 more for the 2021 Mazda CX-30 Preferred. It now comes with a power sunroof.

The range-topping Premium trim costs $350 more than its predecessor. Its many luxurious features include a power liftgate, leather seats, and a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system.

Returning features

Since the CX-30 is a pretty new model, it won’t be seeing any massive overhauls. It will still come standard with its 186-horsepower Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine and the i-Activsense safety suite, which includes Smart Brake Support, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, High Beam Control, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go functionality. You’ll also be able to opt for i-Activ all-wheel drive and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 is currently scheduled to hit dealership lots in August of 2020.