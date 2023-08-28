No Comments

Updates to the 2024 Chevrolet SUV Lineup

2024 Chevrolet SUVs come with a wealth of updates. For the latest model year, Chevrolet introduced all-new versions of the Trax and Traverse, while leaving the Equinox, Blazer, and Trailblazer largely unchanged. At the time of this writing, no announcements have been made regarding the 2024 Tahoe and Suburban.

Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Trax

The most affordable SUV in the Chevy lineup is all new for 2024. The Trax is now built upon a larger wheelbase, giving it more cargo room and passenger space when compared to previous models. On top of that, its redesign gave it a lower, longer, and wider design, lending it a sportier look. Plus, it also gained a range of trim-exclusive exterior design features.

Trailblazer

If you like tech tools, you’ll appreciate the Trailblazer’s new 11-inch diagonal center display and convenient 8-inch Driver Information Center interface. The latest model also adds plenty of style with trim-exclusive exterior design features, including unique exterior lighting, grilles, wheels, and front fascia designs. Customize your ride further with Copper Harbor Metallic and Cacti Green exterior paint colors.

Equinox

The latest Equinox now offers two new colors: the subdued Lakeshore Blue Metallic and the much brighter Riptide Blue Metallic. On top of that, its Driver Confidence II Package now includes Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind. This bundle comes standard on the LT, RS, and Premier models (with the addition of Front and Rear Part Assist). You can opt for these additional safety features on the LS model.

Blazer

The 2024 Blazer is mostly a carryover model. The latest updates include the newly available Riptide Blue Metallic exterior paint color and standard heated front seats.

Traverse

The Traverse is all new for the latest model year, complete with a full exterior redesign and a new engine. Its new dynamo delivers 315 horsepower, 317 lb-ft of torque, and up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity. It offers seating for up to eight, a massive 17.1-inch touch screen, and best-in-class cargo space. It also gained the new off-road Z71 trim level, complete with adventure-ready additions like an off-road suspension system, skid plates, and tow hooks. Plus, the latest Traverse also features six new exterior colors: Sterling Gray, Dark Ash, Radiant Red, Auburn Metallic, Lakeshore Blue Metallic, and Meteorite Metallic.

For more information on these 2024 Chevrolet SUVs, check out our model overview pages.