US News Names Nissan Altima to Its Best Cars for Teens’ List

Photo: Nissan

If you’re looking for a new car for your teen driver that fits your budget of $30,000 to $35,000, you need to put the 2021 Nissan Altima on your radar. It just took the top spot in the car category at that price point on U.S. News and World Report’s List of the Best Cars for Teens List.

To determine the vehicles on their recommended list, the pub’s editors reviewed test scores from crash tests, predicted reliability ratings, and what advanced driver-assist technologies are available on each vehicle. They also factored in what top critics had to say about the vehicles.

“If parents are worried about their teen’s driving, they can rest assured; the Altima comes standard with NissanConnect, which is a tool that parents can use to set alerts for their teen’s speed, curfew, and location,” according to U.S. News & World Report’s writers Kevin Linder and Isaac R. Braun.

The 2021 Nissan Altima earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This is the highest rating from the agency. The Altima earned “Good” ratings in the agency’s five crashworthiness tests, a superior rating for its standard front crash prevention tech: vehicle to vehicle. It earned an “Advanced” rating for its standard front crash prevention tech: vehicle-to-pedestrian.

The 2021 Nissan Altima earned a five-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Safety Administration.

The advanced safety tech and high safety ratings from trusted agencies weren’t the only notable features of the 2021 Altima. The well-equipped sedan also earned praise for its fuel-efficient performance. The 2021 Altima earns EPA-estimated ratings of 28 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.

The interior of the 2021 Altima boasts a versatile, comfortable interior with features including 60/40-split rear seats and 15.4 cubic feet of cargo space.