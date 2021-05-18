VW and NBC Partner with Retta for AR Shopping Experience
Even though COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available across the U.S., there’s still understandable hesitation for some when it comes to going to a crowded dealership to see a new car. That’s where Volkswagen and NBCUniversal come in, with the help of Parks and Rec and Good Girls star Retta. The two companies and the comedian are partnering to provide customers with an augmented reality showroom experience of the VW ID.4 — right from the comfort of their own homes.
Futuristic Ride: Talking cars are no longer sci-fi thanks to the VW ID.4
What makes the partnership so special?
For Retta, the image of a Volkswagen vehicle reminds her of her dad’s yellow Beetle that he had when she was young. That visceral memory combined with the efficiency of the ID.4 make for the ideal pairing of the eco-conscious star and this virtual campaign. Debuting tonight during primetime, NBC viewers will be treated to a series of spots with Retta as their personal guide. Potential ID.4 drivers will be able to scan a QR code on their TV screen with their smartphones to start the AR showroom experience.
“Our ID.4 electric vehicle is a technologically impressive vehicle, and NBCUniversal’s @homeShopping lets us communicate its innovation in an easily accessible and customizable way,” said Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president of marketing at Volkswagen of America. “We now have the opportunity to show a whole new audience how EVs can fit their lifestyle, from the comfort of their own homes.”
More VW: Volkswagen announces EV infrastructure developments for 2021
For those unfamiliar with the final season of Parks and Rec, the residents of Pawnee were treated to free Wi-Fi and advanced tech thanks to internet company Gryzzl making the town its new headquarters. I have a feeling Retta’s character, Donna Meagle, would be pumped about a virtual ID.4 showroom experience on her futuristic hologram phone, dubbing it a “Treat Yo Self” moment for sure.
Morgan has lived all over the USA and in Europe. Now residing just outside of Philly, Morgan often spends time spotting Canadian actors in film and television, testing her caffeine tolerance levels, and playing board games with her wife. See more articles by Morgan.