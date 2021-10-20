No Comments

What Are the Differences Between the Buick Encore and the Buick Encore GX?

The 2022 Encore GX

Photo: Buick

The 2022 Buick Encore and 2022 Buick Encore GX are both small SUVs, but when you put them side by side, it’s easier to spot how the two differ. If you’re trying to decide between the Encore and the Encore GX, here’s a closer look at the key differences between these two vehicles.

The Encore gets up to 32 highway mpg

Photo: Buick

Powertrains

For 2022, a single engine is available for the Encore. This 1.4-liter Ecotec turbo puts out 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. It achieves up to 24 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway.

The 2022 Encore GX also offers one engine: a 1.3-liter Ecotec turbo that generates a nearly identical 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. However, this engine achieves a more-efficient 29 city mpg and 32 highway mpg.

The Encore GX is slightly larger than the Encore

Photo: Buick

Size and space

The Encore and Encore GX are similar in size, but the Encore GX is just a little bigger and roomier. From the outside, it’s about 3 inches longer, 1 inch wider, and 1 inch shorter, and it also has an extra inch of ground clearance. These larger dimensions give the Encore GX a sportier and more aggressive stance than the Encore.

On the inside, both models offer essentially the same amount of passenger space in both rows. However, the Encore GX lets you pack more cargo behind the second row: 23.5 cubic feet compared to the Encore’s 18.8 cubic feet. The Encore GX also provides about 2 more cubic feet of total cargo space when the second row is folded down.

The Encore is equipped with a 7-inch touch screen

Photo: Buick

Tech features

The 2022 Encore and 2022 Encore GX both come equipped with the standard Buick Infotainment System. However, the Encore GX has an 8-inch touch screen while the Encore’s display measures 7 inches. The Encore GX offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available Natural Voice Recognition, and an optional navigation system. The Encore doesn’t offer these technologies, although it does come with wired smartphone integration.

The Encore GX comes standard with the Buick Driver Confidence package of six safety features: Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam auto high beams, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. The Encore offers some — but not all — of these features as options.

The Encore GX is available in three trim levels

Photo: Buick

Trim levels

The Encore is available only in the Preferred trim for 2022, and it’s offered with standard FWD or available AWD. The 2022 Encore GX comes in Preferred, Select, and Essence trims. Select and Essence can be equipped with FWD or AWD, and Preferred is AWD only.

The Encore’s starting price is about $1,000 less than the Encore GX

Photo: Buick

Pricing

The Encore starts about $1,000 lower than the Encore GX for 2022. An Encore Preferred trim begins at $25,795 with FWD or $26,415 with AWD. The Encore GX starts at $26,795 for a Select FWD trim or $27,395 for Preferred AWD.

