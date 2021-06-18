No Comments

What Are the Differences Between the Chevy Trailblazer and the Chevy Equinox?

The Chevrolet Trailblazer is classified as a subcompact SUV

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Trailblazer and the 2022 Equinox sit right next to each other in the Chevrolet SUV lineup. Both of these small SUVs seat five passengers and come equipped with tech features like the Chevy Safety Assist package and a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system. However, beyond these similarities, the Trailblazer and Equinox differ quite a bit. Here’s a guide to distinguishing between these two SUVs and picking the one that works best for your needs.

Crowdpleasing SUV: Take a closer look at the Chevrolet Trailblazer

The larger Equinox offers more space inside for passengers and cargo

Photo: Chevrolet

Size and space

These two SUVs are fairly close in size, but the Equinox is bigger. Classified as a compact SUV, it’s about 10 inches longer on the outside than the subcompact Trailblazer, although both models are about the same height and width. On the inside, the Equinox provides about 5 extra cubic feet of passenger volume. When the rear seats are folded down, the Equinox can hold up to 63.9 cubic feet of cargo, while the Trailblazer can fit 54.4 cubic feet. One advantage for the Trailblazer is a flat-folding front seat, giving you a bit of extra cargo-hauling versatility that the Equinox doesn’t offer.

The available two-tone roof is one of the Trailblazer’s most striking features

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior styling

The Trailblazer and Equinox diverge dramatically when it comes to exterior styling. The Trailblazer displays a tougher, more squared-off look that helps it look right at home in off-road situations. It also comes with several different available two-tone paint combinations for a unique look. The Equinox goes with a more traditional SUV look, although it does boast refreshed exterior styling elements and new paint colors for the 2022 model year.

Find the Perfect Balance: The Chevrolet Equinox delivers on capability, space, and tech

The Equinox is a bit more powerful than the Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

Power and efficiency

The Equinox delivers a touch more power and better towing capabilities. Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, its 1.5-liter turbo engine puts out 170 horsepower, achieves up to 28 combined mpg, and lets the Equinox pull up to 1,500 pounds.

The Trailblazer offers more powertrain options and better gas mileage. Its 1.2-liter turbo gets 137 horsepower and up to a combined 30 mpg. The available 1.3-liter turbo makes 155 horsepower and gets 31 combined mpg. Unlike the Equinox, the Trailblazer also gives you a choice between a continuously variable transmission (for FWD models) and a nine-speed automatic (for AWD models).

The Trailblazer costs several thousand dollars less than the Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

Pricing

Thanks to its smaller size, the Trailblazer comes with a lower price tag. The entry-level LS trim starts at $22,795 ($24,795 with AWD). At the high end of the lineup, the ACTIV trim starts at $28,395.

For 2022, an Equinox LS with FWD and no extras costs $26,995. The LS AWD is priced at $28,595. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Premier trim starts at $32,195.

To find even more information on the Trailblazer and the Equinox, check out our extensive Chevrolet coverage here at The News Wheel.