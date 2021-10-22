No Comments

What Are the Differences Between the Chevy Trax and the Chevy Trailblazer?

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Trax and 2022 Trailblazer are Chevrolet’s two smallest SUVs. That doesn’t mean they’re identical, though — these models diverge when it comes to size, powertrain options, safety features, and more. Here’s a closer look at some of the key differences between the Trax and the Trailblazer.

Photo: Chevrolet

Size and space

On the outside, the Trailblazer is a bit longer, wider, and taller than the Trax. It’s roomier on the inside, too. The Trailblazer offers 39.4 inches of rear legroom, 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, and 54.4 cubic feet when the second row is folded down. The Trax provides 35.7 inches, 18.7 cubic feet, and 48.4 cubic feet, respectively.

Photo: Chevrolet

Powertrains and fuel economy

For 2022, the Trailblazer comes with two powertrain choices. The standard 1.2-liter turbo engine gets up to 30 mpg combined and makes 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. The available 1.3-liter turbo delivers 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque, and at up to 31 combined mpg, it’s a little more efficient, too.

The 2022 Trax offers one powertrain that’s similar to the Trailblazer’s available option. It’s a 1.4-liter turbo that generates identical horsepower and torque. However, it’s somewhat less economical, achieving up to a combined 27 mpg.

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety features

The 2022 Trailblazer comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist. This package gathers Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam auto high beams, and a Following Distance Indicator. Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert are also available.

Safety equipment is more basic for the Trax. While this SUV does come standard with must-haves like air bags and a rearview camera, it’s not available with any Chevy Safety Assist features.

Photo: Chevrolet

Trim levels

The 2022 Trailblazer lineup offers four trim levels: LS, LT, the off-road-friendly ACTIV, and the athletically styled RS. All of these are available with either FWD or AWD. The 2022 Trax lineup is a bit more limited, offering only an LS and an LT trim.

Photo: Chevrolet

Pricing

The Trax has a slight advantage when it comes to pricing. For 2022, the entry-level LS starts at $22,595 with FWD and $23,215 with AWD. The Trailblazer LS carries a starting price tag of $22,795 for FWD and $24,795 for AWD.

