What is Cadillac’s Inteluxe Seating Upholstery?

Photo: Cadillac

Back in the fall of 2020, Cadillac trademarked the Inteluxe name. Months later, during the spring of 2021, we learned that the name referred to the brand’s new seating upholstery. What makes this fabric so special? Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Get comfortable with Inteluxe

Inteluxe is Cadillac’s new leatherette seating upholstery. GM Authority speculates that Cadillac claimed the name because the automaker thought “leatherette” sounded cheesy and outdated. Regardless of the brand’s motivations, it seems that Inteluxe is here to stay on the Cadillac lineup. Furthermore, it’s not clear whether Inteluxe will be found across GM brands, or it will be a Cadillac-exclusive material.

Which vehicles will sport Inteluxe interiors?

The newly named material will make its first appearance on the base-level 2022 Cadillac XT4. GM Authority confirmed that the upholstery will also be used in the base-trim versions of 2022 XT5 and XT6. And although it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s likely we’ll see Inteluxe make an appearance on the entry-level models of the 2022 CT5 and CT6 sedans.

It’s doubtful that we’ll see Inteluxe in the cabin of the Escalade, since the model comes standard with leather seating. We also don’t know if the upcoming Cadillac EVs, like they Lyriq, will feature Inteluxe interiors. However, GM did file a trademark for the name “Earthluxe” which is for vehicle upholstery and seat covers. It’s possible that this (presumably eco-friendly) leatherette could make an appearance in the brand’s upcoming EVs.

Fans of genuine leather don’t need to despair — all of the aforementioned models offer leather seating on higher trim levels, and it’s extremely doubtful that Cadillac would drop real leather and replace it with Inteluxe across the entire lineup.

