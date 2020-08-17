No Comments

Which Large SUVs Are Good on Gas?

The most fuel-efficient full-size SUVs on the market today

Photo: The News Wheel

Just because you need a full-size, three-row SUV to accommodate your family doesn’t mean you want to spend extra money refilling the gas tank every week. The size and power of most large SUVs translate to low fuel efficiency, but there are some models that boast better fuel efficiency than others. Here’s a rundown of the large SUVs that are best at conserving gasoline.

The biggest SUVs on the market with above-average fuel economy rates

Note: All fuel economy rates mentioned are EPA estimates based on 2020 or 2021 models as of August 2020.

Pictured: 2019 Ford Expedition

Photo: The News Wheel

For as massive as Ford’s largest SUV is, its 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine keeps its fuel usage low and its performance rates high. It produces 400 horsepower while delivering best-in-class fuel economy of 17 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway (2WD).

2019 Lincoln Navigator at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show

Photo: The News Wheel

For increased power with only a marginal dip in fuel efficiency, the Lincoln Navigator is an impressive alternative to the Ford Expedition. Its own twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter engine churns out an improved 450 horsepower, while averaging 16 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway (2WD).

2019 Chevrolet Suburban at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show

Photo: The News Wheel

The bowtie brand’s massive sport utility vehicle gives ample seating for up to nine people. Its standard 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management averages 16 mpg in city driving and 20 mpg on highways when using a 2WD system, although its horsepower is only 355 maximum.

2018 GMC Yukon XL at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show

Photo: The News Wheel

Essentially the same underlying vehicle as the Chevy Suburban with some extra bells and whistles, the GMC Yukon XL bears the same 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine on its base models. It also averages 16 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway with a 2WD system.

If you want the best fuel economy in a three-row vehicle, you might want to consider a midsize SUV like the Kia Telluride or the Hyundai Palisade, a large crossover, or a minivan. Although such models don’t offer the same towing strength, their engines are more efficient, and they often come in hybrid variants.

