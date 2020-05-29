No Comments

You Could Own Tom Brady’s Cadillac for Only $300,000

Imagine this, but bigger, fancier, and once driven by Tom Brady

Photo: Cadillac

Have you ever woken up with a sudden urge to own a celebrity’s vehicle? Sure, who hasn’t? It’s a chance to feel closer to our heroes, and an excellent conversation starter during road trips. It’s not often that an opportunity to actually own a famous person’s ride comes along, but, as it turns out, this is one of those times. If you’re a football fan with $300,000 burning a hole in your pocket, here’s some good news: you now have the chance to own Tom Brady’s Cadillac Escalade.

Tom Brady’s Cadillac Escalade

While most people know Tom Brady as a six-time Super Bowl champion and all-around football legend, he also happens to be a car collector. Some of his more well-known acquisitions are a Bugatti, a Ferrari, a Rolls Royce, a Bentley, and not one, but two Aston Martins. It’s a pretty respectable collection, but there comes a time when even the greatest of sports superstars runs out of garage space.

On Wednesday, May 27, it was reported that Brady was officially selling one of his beloved luxury rides. The vehicle in question is a 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV, and Brady is asking for a whopping $300,000 for the privilege of owning it. If that price seems a tad exorbitant, it’s also worth mentioning that Brady had the entire vehicle customized from top to bottom. This Escalade comes complete with cushion fabric interiors, specially-designed rugs, and a modified frame that adds 20 inches of length and a slightly-increased height.

Saying goodbye

It seems that selling this particular vehicle was a tough decision for Brady. In the official listing for the sale, he admits that he will miss it. “Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy,” he says. “From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”

Tom Brady’s Cadillac Escalade is currently listed for sale at Becker Automotive Design. If owning a piece of Brady history is worth $300,000 to you, it’d be wise to jump on this opportunity sooner rather than later.