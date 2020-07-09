No Comments

100th Anniversary Edition Mazda Miata Set for US Release

Photo: Mazda

American Mazda fans rejoice — 100th Anniversary Edition MX-5 Miata has been confirmed for a late 2020 release in the U.S. market, despite concerns that the vehicle’s debut would be postponed due to the pandemic. Furthermore, the automaker announced that the stylish special edition would start at $32,670. If that news wasn’t exciting enough, here’s a look inside this exclusive model.

A Modern Classic: Check out Mazda’s high-tech complimentary connected services

Get to know the 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata

Photo: Mazda

The 100th Anniversary Edition Miata boasts more than a striking color scheme. This historic roadster sports a classy, subdued “100 Years 1920 – 2020” logo across its interior and exterior. On the outside, you’ll find the emblem on the fender and wheel caps, while the cabin features embossed headrests, red leather seats, and red custom floor mats. To tie it all together, this Miata even comes with a 100th Anniversary-branded key fob that comes in a bespoke box. On top of all that, the 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata is available as both a retractable fastback and soft-top model.

Mazda didn’t skimp on this special edition — it’s based on the 2020 MX-5 Grand Touring trim level. Expect to find heated leather seats, a premium Bose audio system with headrest speakers, standard smartphone connectivity, 17-inch dark silver aluminum alloy wheels, and automatic climate control. You can also choose between a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission and a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual. Both pair with the Miata’s classic 181-horsepower SkyActiv-G four-cylinder engine.

Historic styling

Photo: Mazda

Want to know what’s up with that red-and-white color scheme? The 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata’s signature look pays homage to the automaker’s long and storied history. Its Snowflake White Pearl Mica exterior and red accents were inspired by the automaker’s first passenger car, the R360 Coupe. The R360 wasn’t quite as cutting-edge or stylish as the Miata, but this trusty little 16-horsepower jalopy paved the way for the legendary Miata and its elegant, family-friendly siblings, like the Mazda CX-5 and Mazda CX-9.

Although Mazda released a full lineup of R360-inspired vehicles, there’s no word on whether the U.S. market will receive any special-edition models aside from the Miata.

Looking to Upgrade Your Daily Drive? Shop for a new Mazda

Want to stay up-to-date on the latest Mazda news? Check back with The News Wheel.