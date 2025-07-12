DUI Arrests in 2024: The Car Brands Most Frequently Involved, According to New Data

Driving under the influence (DUI) is still a big problem on U.S. roads. As we roll into 2024, fresh stats shine a light on which car brands and models tend to be involved in DUI incidents the most. This info (think of it as a peek into driver habits and safety concerns) helps us understand what’s happening behind the wheel and could guide future safety efforts. Data from LendingTree and Insurify let us spot some trends that might steer choices by drivers and lawmakers alike.

DUI statistics by car brand

In 2024, Pontiac leads the pack with a whopping 3.11 DUIs per 1,000 drivers. BMW comes in second with 2.57 DUIs per 1,000 drivers, while Tesla grabs the third spot at 2.23 DUIs per 1,000 drivers. These numbers show which brands tend to show up in DUI incidents more often (a detail that might point to areas for better education or intervention).

Looking back at 2023, BMW was at 3.13 DUIs per 1,000 drivers, so they’ve made a bit of progress this year. Interestingly, Subaru, which was third in line back in 2023, has dropped down to twelfth in 2024 with only 1.69 DUIs per 1,000 drivers (a shift that definitely raises some eyebrows).

Safety and incident rates by car brand

Switching gears from DUI numbers to overall incident rates gives us another angle on driver behavior by brand. Pontiac boasts the second-lowest incident rate at 19.72 per 1,000 drivers—only Mercury does better with 18.63 per 1,000 drivers. Cadillac comes in third with an incident rate of 20.75 per 1,000 drivers.

On the flip side, Tesla leads the pack with the highest incident rate at 36.94 incidents per 1,000 drivers. Ram follows closely with 33.92 incidents per 1,000 drivers, and Subaru isn’t far off with 32.85 incidents per 1,000 drivers (numbers like these really make you pause).

Brands with the worst drivers

Taking a look at things from a regional perspective adds another layer of insight. In New Jersey alone, for instance, Ram clocks in an eye-popping 74.2 incidents per 1,000 drivers (a statistic that really stands out against the national averages), highlighting some clear regional differences in driving habits.

DUI statistics by car model

Zooming in on individual car models for 2024 brings some surprises. The Buick Envista tops the list with an eye-opening 72.1 DUIs per 1,000 drivers. Right behind it is the Buick Encore GX at 58.7 DUIs per 1,000 drivers, while the Chevy Bolt takes third place with 40.6 DUIs per 1,000 drivers.

Even more interesting is that within Buick’s lineup—where three out of four models exceed the average DUI rate—the overall brand ties with Acura, ranking fourteenth nationwide with just 1.56 DUIs per 1,000 drivers (a contrast that’s pretty intriguing).

Analysis of buick models

Taking a closer look at Buick as a whole, most of their models show higher-than-average DUI rates—with three out of four sitting well above the national figures. This might hint at underlying factors like vehicle preferences, marketing tactics, or even the specific customer groups that make up the brand’s buyers (something worth mulling over for anyone in the auto industry).

All of these findings signal that various players—from insurance companies sizing up risk to automakers planning future moves—might want to take note and use this data when making their decisions.

Ultimately, these numbers tell quite a story, inviting everyone to consider what they mean and prompting a deeper dive into the reasons behind them.