11 of the Most Expensive Toll Roads in America

Typically used to fund the construction of new roadways — and to maintain old ones — toll roads are a necessary evil. Though there are quite a few states that don’t collect tolls, there are plenty throughout the country that can really put a dent in your wallet. The next time you find yourself driving around the country, make sure you avoid these 11 of the most expensive toll roads in America.

11. New Jersey Turnpike: 15.5 cents per mile

Stretching from the George Washington Bridge just outside of New York to I-295 near the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the New Jersey Turnpike easily earns a spot on this list. While the cost per toll varies based on the closed billing system, it costs 15.5 cents per mile on this 122-mile road as of June 2021.

10. Central Florida Expressway: 16 cents per mile

The Central Florida Expressway is comprised of toll roads in five counties in Greater Orlando. It includes SR 408, 414, 417, 429, 451, 453, and 528 and is a popular destination for tourists heading to Orlando. While it is convenient, it can cost up to 16 cents per mile when you pay cash, as of June 2021.

9. Triangle Expressway (Raleigh): 29.3 cents per mile

Raleigh and Durham are linked by the Triangle Expressway, making it easier for people to move from one city to the next. This ease comes at a cost, though. While it is only 18.8 miles long, it costs a maximum of 29.3 cents per mile to go through (as of June 2021), making the trip between the two cities quite expensive.

8. Texas State Highway 130: 29.5 cents per mile

Known for having the fastest speed limit in the United States, the Texas State Highway 130 (AKA the Pickle Parkway) is also one of the most expensive toll roads in America. Linking San Antonia with Austin, this 41-mile segment of highway costs up to $12.11 if you use the entire road (as of June 2021), which is the equivalent of 29.5 cents per mile.

7. Delaware Turnpike: 30 cents per mile

The Delaware Turnpike stretches through 13.34 miles of its namesake state between Newark and Newport. To get onto the road, it costs $4 which gives this turnpike a cost-per-mile of 30 cents as of June 2021.

6. Fort Bend Parkway (Houston): 37.3 cents per mile

Beginning in Sugar Land, Texas, a suburb of Houston, the Fort Bend Parkway stretches for 10.1 miles and costs $3.77 if you travel its entirety (as of June 2021). The road is a commonly used way of getting to the Sam Houston Tollway, which is a larger road that circles downtown Houston.

5. E-470 (Denver): 50 cents per mile

The E-470 in Denver spans 47 miles in the metro Denver area and costs a maximum of $22.55 as of June 2021. That equals about 50 cents per mile for a two-axle vehicle.

4. 17-Mile Drive (California): 63.2 cents per mile

Leading the list of the most expensive toll roads in America is 17-Mile Drive in California. Located on the Monterey Peninsula, linking Pacific Grove with Pebble Beach, this road costs $10.75 for a single car to enter (as of June 2021). Though there aren’t any tolls in between the exit and entrance of the road, this fee alone has earned 17-Mile Drive the title of the most expensive toll road. (However, you can get the fee reimbursed if you spend $35 or more at a Pebble Beach Resort restaurant.)

3. SR-73 (Orange County, California): 72 cents per mile

Between San Juan Capistrano and San Joaquin Hills in Orange County lies SR-73. This 12-mile toll stretch of this route costs a maximum of $8.65 as of June 2021, which equals a whopping 72 cents per mile.

2. Chicago Skyway: 74.4 cents per mile

Located near the Windy City, the Chicago Skyway connects Illinois’s I-90 with the Indiana Tollway. Only 7.8 miles in length, it costs $5.80 to get onto this toll road as of June 2021. That puts the per-mile rate at 7.4 cents.

1. Chesapeake Expressway (Virginia): $1.31 per mile

For a weekend drive along this convenient byway during peak season (during daylight between Memorial Day and Labor Day), a simple 7.65-mile stretch can cost you $9 in cash. That easily makes it the most expensive toll road on the East Coast, and possibly the country.

The next time you find yourself on a road trip, make sure you keep an eye out — and your wallet open — for the most expensive toll roads in America.