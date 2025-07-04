Swiss deputy Walter Gartmann aims to penalize drivers for slow speeds

A Swiss lawmaker, Walter Gartmann, has stirred up some chatter by suggesting that speed cameras shouldn’t just nab speeders—they could also ticket drivers who are cruising way too slow. His idea is that driving far below the speed limit (think 31 mph in a 56 mph zone) not only clogs up traffic but can also lead to road rage from other drivers. (Basically, he’s saying that a really slow drive on busy roads can be just as problematic as speeding.)

The proposal in detail

Walter Gartmann introduced this idea in Switzerland. He points out that when people drive at what he describes as a “snail’s pace,” it messes up the flow of traffic and can trigger aggressive moves by fellow motorists. His plan is to use automated radar systems (the same ones that catch speeders) to also monitor and penalize these slow drivers.

Now, driving too slowly is already technically against the rules in Switzerland, but Gartmann thinks it should be enforced just as strictly as speeding. Still, several Swiss politicians are a bit iffy about whether this measure is really practical or necessary. (Some expert reports even suggest that while slow driving might annoy other drivers, it doesn’t really lead to more accidents.) Among Swiss drivers, opinions are split too—some are frustrated by slow drivers, while others worry that cracking down on them could push people to speed up too much.

A look at how things stand in Switzerland and France

Switzerland isn’t the only country eyeing slow drivers. Over in France, there are similar rules laid out in Article R413-19 of the Highway Code. According to French law, if you’re dragging your feet without a good reason, you’re slowing down traffic and can expect a 35-euro fine. However, unlike the Swiss proposal, France doesn’t use speed cameras to enforce this rule, and there’s no talk of changing that anytime soon.

This side-by-side view shows that while both countries see a problem with slow driving, they’re taking very different routes when it comes to using technology to solve it.

The pros and cons

There are some pretty strong opinions on both sides of this debate. Supporters of Gartmann’s idea say that huge gaps in driving speeds on the same road can set the stage for unsafe situations. They reckon that cracking down on overly cautious drivers could help smooth out traffic and make roads safer.

On the flip side, critics worry about some unintended effects. They caution that ticketing slow drivers might actually push everyone to drive faster than they’re comfy with, possibly leading to more speeding tickets rather than fewer.

Gartmann himself has even referred to “snail’s pace driving” as a key concern that needs addressing because of how it messes with road safety and driver behavior. (He’s clearly trying to shake things up in the world of traffic rules.)

At the heart of it, this proposal makes us ask: How do we best keep our roads safe while still letting people drive at a pace where they feel secure? Whether Gartmann’s idea will fly remains to be seen, but it’s definitely sparking the kind of debate policymakers (and drivers) are itching to have. With new technology and fresh approaches to driving safety, it looks like finding smart solutions to everyday road challenges is only going to get more interesting.