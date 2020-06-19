No Comments

14 Percent of Volvo’s Sales Due to Plug-In Models

Photo: Volvo

As we’ve previously reported, Volvo is making a significant push into the electric vehicle market. Its short-term goal is to have roughly 50 percent of its global sales made up of EVs by 2025. In the first few months of 2020, the automaker showed strong progress towards that milestone, as 14 percent of its sales this year have been due to plug-in vehicles.

Interested in an electrified vehicle?: Check out the CX90 Hybrid

According to CleanTechnica writer Zachary Shahan, Volvo managed to double its percentage of global sales due to electrified vehicles at the same point in 2019. Last year, just seven percent of models shipped were plug-in units — and most of those were variants of pre-existing gasoline vehicles. A 200 percent increase in electrified vehicles shows remarkable progress towards that 50 percent goal.

Looking forward

If Volvo can maintain this momentum — doubling its progress every year — it will hit 56 percent by the end of 2022. However, that may be a bit ambitious. If we suppose that the automaker manages a seven percent increase each year, it won’t hit that 56 percent mark until 2026. That’s slightly less ideal vis-à-vis crossing the finish line by the intended date.

However, there are other factors to consider. First, Volvo is in the process of rolling out numerous EVs, starting with the XC40 Recharge. That means an increasing number of the automaker’s available vehicles will be electrified, making it more likely that people will notice and buy them. Second, the company has opted to adopt environmental standards that are stricter than national requirements, which means that it has a vested interest in developing and marketing efficient vehicles. Third, Volvo’s EVs will come with wildly appealing incentives like one full year of free charging costs.

Put together, there are a lot of reasons to believe that hitting 14 percent in 2020 is just the beginning of Volvo’s electric expansion.

An advanced car deserves advanced service: Give your Volvo the best