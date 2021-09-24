No Comments

2016 Chevy Sonic Makes KBB Best Used Subcompact Cars List

The 2016 Chevrolet Sonic models

Photo: Chevrolet

Kelley Blue Book has created a list of the 10 Best Used Subcompact Cars Under $10,000, recognizing small, affordable cars that are fuel-efficient and share many features with larger vehicles. The 2016 Chevrolet Sonic took the third spot on the list.

Why is the Sonic one of the best used small cars?

The sedan

Photo: Chevrolet

You can buy the 2016 Sonic as either a four-door sedan or a five-door hatchback. The Sonic also offers you the choice between a 1.8-liter ECOTEC engine and a 1.4-liter turbocharged ECOTEC engine. They both deliver 138 horsepower, but the 1.4-liter engine produces more torque at 148 lb-ft. When paired with a manual transmission, the latter engine is also more fuel-efficient, getting 33 mpg in the city and 46 mpg on the highway.

You can only fold down the rear row of the five-door model, which gives access to 47.7 cubic feet of cargo volume. The sedan just offers up to 14.9 cubic feet. Both models have a manual four-way driver seat and a manual two-way passenger seat in a cloth, leather, or leatherette trim.

The hatchback

Photo: Chevrolet

KBB was particularly impressed by the model’s Chevrolet MyLink Radio infotainment system. This available system includes a 7-inch touch screen and Bluetooth streaming audio. Other entertainment technologies in the Sonic are an available six-speaker audio system and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

The Sonic also offers a few safety systems like standard StabiliTrak and traction control as well as available Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Alert. These features help prevent collisions and keep the car between lane lines.

The 2016 Chevy Sonic originally had a starting price of around $15,000. However, according to KBB, you can now find several Sonic vehicles below $10,000 — even with a chip shortage in the automotive industry causing used car prices to soar.