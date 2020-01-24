No Comments

2019 Porsche Deliveries Were Up 10 Percent

Photo: Porsche

In an auto industry struggling to maintain the sales numbers of the last few years, Porsche is doing quite well. The German automaker reported that, mainly thanks to the Cayenne and Macan SUVs, 2019 Porsche deliveries had grown 10 percent globally, breaking the record that 2018 sales figures had set.

Porsche delivered 280,800 vehicles in 2019, up from 256,255 in 2018. Even more impressive is that Porsche saw growth in every market, including Europe, America, and China. Almost a third of the company’s models went to Europe, which saw the biggest growth at 15 percent, while 27 percent went to America and the remaining 41 percent went to Porsche’s Asian-Pacific, African, and Middle-Eastern markets.

Chinese customers alone purchased nearly as many Porsche models in 2019 as the entirety of Europe, with the region growing 8 percent in defiance of a weakening economic climate.

Predictably, Porsche’s SUVs stole the spotlight, with the Cayenne up 29 percent year-over-year on deliveries of 92,055 units — about 32.8 percent of all 2019 Porsche deliveries. And with a plug-in hybrid and a Cayenne Coupé model recently introduced, the automaker expects the SUV to perform even better in the coming months.

Porsche’s other SUV, the Macan, did even better. With 99,944 deliveries in 2019, it made up 35.6 percent of all 2019 Porsche deliveries and experienced a 16 percent growth.

This also means that the Porsche 911, 718, Panamera, and Taycan all shared the remaining 31.6 percent of the pie. Given that Porsche is best known for these models, the sales situation tells you everything you need to know about the current worldwide popularity of SUVs. No wonder every automaker is scrambling to make new ones.

“We are delighted about this great result, which shows the worldwide customer excitement for our sports cars and we are also proud that we have further strengthened the appeal of our brand and the customer experience with new approaches,” says Porsche’s Detlev von Platen. “We are optimistic that we can maintain the high levels of demand in 2020 — also thanks to a host of new models and full order books for the Taycan.”