2020 Ford Escape Wins Awards from J.D. Power, Wards

The stylish new 2020 Ford Escape picks up a pair of coveted awards

Photo: Ford

The all-new 2020 Ford Escape took home two big industry awards in July, earning honors for its ability to excite the sense and facilitate the driving experience. Ford’s next-generation Escape took the top spot for its segment in the J.D. Power 2020 APEAL Study and earned a spot on the Wards 10 Best User Experiences list, solidifying its status as a great choice for families.

Escape leads Ford to APEAL Study rise

The new Escape is aimed at adventurous types who enjoy fishing and coffee

Photo: Ford

In the case of the 2020 APEAL Study, the Escape was the top-ranking vehicle for the Ford brand, which ranked fourth overall among mass-market automakers. The Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout Study determines emotional attachment to vehicles based on 40 factors across 10 different situations, including curb appeal and interior comfort.

The 2020 Ford Escape tied for the top spot among compact SUVs, knotting up with the 2020 Mazda CX-5 and beating the GMC Terrain. Also aiding Ford’s strong performance in the APEAL Study is the Ford Mustang, which finished second for midsize sporty cars. Overall, Ford moved up one spot from 2019 with a score of 853 out of 1,000, putting the brand well above the industry average score of 838.

Wards says Escape shows how to do UX right

Available 12.3 inch fully digital display

Photo: Ford

2020 Ford Escape offers available Head-Up Display

Photo: Ford

Wards praised the smoothness of the SYNC 3 interface

Photo: Ford

New Escape features a convenient rotary shifter

Photo: Ford

The 2020 Ford Escape also earned a spot on WardsAuto’s coveted 2020 Wards 10 Best User Experiences list thanks to its available 12.3-inch digital cluster display and SYNC 3 infotainment setup. Wards judge James Amend said “Ford nails the displays” in the Escape, lauding its “zero glare and rich details.”

Wards also points to finer details like blue ambient backlighting, the use of knobs and dials to complement the digital displays, and the responsiveness of smartphone pairing and voice commands as reasons why the Escape makes its Best UX list.

Another major focal point of the Escape is Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies — Amend praises the wealth of features offered standard despite the Escape’s affordable starting price. He also notes that Ford’s Lane-Keeping System is “very human-like,” which is all the more impressive given Wards saying that lane-keeping technology is the most-complained-about driver-assist feature.

Earlier this year, the all-new Ford Escape was named a 2020 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

