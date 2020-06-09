No Comments

Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Keeps It 100 (MPGe) with Best-in-Class Fuel Economy

2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid gets EPA-estimated 100 MPGe

Photo: Ford

The all-new 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid will hit showrooms this summer as the most efficient vehicle in its segment. Ford announced this week that the SUV will achieve an EPA-estimated 100 MPGe as well as an impressive 37 miles of fully electric range.

“The original Ford Escape was the world’s first hybrid SUV and the all-new Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid represents how far we’ve come in technology and efficiency,” says Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer. “The all-new Escape plug-in has more power and more passenger space than the Fusion Energi plug-in, as well as up to four times the cargo volume behind its second-row seats.”

On top of its 100 MPGe fuel economy rating, the 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid represents an exciting value proposition with a starting price below $35,000. What’s more, it could qualify for state tax incentives and rebates.

Escape Plug-In Hybrid offers four driving modes, quick charging

Photo: Ford

The heart of the Escape Plug-In Hybrid is the same 2.6-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine that powers the Escape Hybrid, which works with a liquid-cooled 14.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery positioned beneath the second-row seats. Using gasoline alone, this engine allows the Escape Plug-In Hybrid to return 41 mpg combined. Allowing drivers to optimize the driving experience are four modes including Auto EV, EV Now, EV Later, and an all-new EV Charge mode that allows the hybrid system to build up electric mileage while driving.

Charging the 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is also quick thanks to its Level 1/Level 2 AC charging port, which allows for a full charge in around 3.5 hours using a 240-volt Level 2 charger.

The 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid brings its best-in-class 100 MPGe fuel economy to showrooms this summer.

