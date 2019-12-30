No Comments

2020 Hyundai Palisade Dominates Cars.com 3-Row SUV Challenge

Photo: Hyundai

The all-new 2020 Hyundai Palisade just racked up another award, winning the Cars.com 2020 Three-Row SUV Challenge.

Cars.com Editor-in-Chief Jenni Newman had strong praise for the eight-passenger Palisade. “It’s easy to see why it won the title with its premium materials, a pleasant driving experience, and plenty of room,” she noted. “On top of that, it’s an incredible value too.”

For the SUV Challenge, three Cars.com editors assigned scores for seven models in a variety of categories. These include subjective opinions like seat comfort, ride quality, and infotainment ease of use, along with more objective measures like storage space and fuel efficiency.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade: Find info on trims, specs, and features for this award-winning SUV

Photo: Hyundai

The editors singled out the Palisade for kudos in 10 different categories, applauding it for:

A quality interior made with premium materials

Comfortable front seats

Sturdily bolstered second-row seats with available heat and ventilation

Adult-friendly third-row legroom

A lower-than-average price

A large, intuitive multimedia system

Handling that successfully balances comfort and responsiveness

Advanced driver-assistance features like Lane Following Assist and adaptive cruise control

Cargo-bay seat-folding capabilities and a generous helping of cargo space

Roomy in-cabin storage, including a big area in the center console

“The all-new Palisade brings technology and safety features, exceptional comfort, and conveniences to a midsize SUV, proving ideal for any family,” said Scott Margason, Hyundai Motor America’s director of product planning. “The recognition by Cars.com further emphasizes Hyundai’s commitment towards making Palisade better for our customers.”

The Palisade came out this summer and has been warmly received by both reviewers and customers. So far, its list of honors include a spot on the Wards 10 Best UX list, an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Rating, and a spot in the finals for the 2020 North American Utility of the Year award.

