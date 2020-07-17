No Comments

2020 Infiniti Q50 Overview

Photo: INFINITI

The 2020 Infiniti Q50 is a stylish, sophisticated sedan that’s loaded with comfort and technology. For the 2020 year, this model gained a new standard twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 300 horsepower. Here’s a look at some other exciting features available on this upscale luxury car.

The 2020 INFINITI Q50 is available at nine trim levels: Q50 3.0T PURE AWD, Q50 3.0T LUXE, Q50 3.0T LUXE AWD, Q50 EDITION 30, Q50 EDITION 30 AWD, Q50 3.0T SPORT, Q50 3.0T SPORT AWD, Q50 3.0T RED SPORT 400, and Q50 3.0T RED SPORT 400 AWD.

Get Behind the Wheel of a Luxury Car: Shop for a new INFINITI Q50

Exterior

A wealth of standard and available features complement the INFINITI Q50’s striking design. It sports dual chrome exhaust finishers, power-adjustable heated outside mirrors, and remote power-opening of windows using the INFINITI Intelligent Key system. Enhance the Q50’s good looks further by choosing between eight available wheel designs. And for a little more flair, choose the Red Sport 400 trim level, which offers unique touches like Red Sport 400 exhaust tips.

Exterior photos

Photo: INFINITI

Photo: INFINITI

Photo: INFINITI

Interior

The INFINITI Q50 is luxurious from the inside out. At the base trim level, this sophisticated sedan boasts leatherette-appointed seating, rain-sensing front windshield wipers, and a dual-zone automatic temperature control system, which comes with a microfilter for keeping out pollen and pollutants. It also comes standard with a six-speaker audio system and the INFINITI InTouch™ dual-display infotainment system.

Available upgrades include leather-appointed seating, Kacchu Aluminum trim, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a power-sliding tinted glass moonroof, and a Bose 16-speaker sound system. You can also take the infotainment system to the next level by opting for Navigation with Lane Guidance, an advanced system that includes 3D Building Graphics, Premium Traffic, and MapCare updates.

Interior photos

Photo: INFINITI

Photo: INFINITI

Photo: INFINITI

Power and efficiency

You can choose between two powerful engines for the INFINITI Q50. Its standard 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbocharged mill delivers a hearty 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. But for more muscle, choose the Red Sport 400 trim level, which unleashes 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque.

Safety

The 2020 INFINITI Q50 helps you stay safe on the road with standard technologies like Brake Assist, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, and Vehicle Dynamic Control, which helps prevent slipping and sliding in difficult conditions. If you’re looking for more reassurance, go for Blind Spot Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, and High Beam Assist.

Enjoy Luxury for Less: Check out these Certified Pre-Owned INFINITI models

For more information on the most popular INFINITI models, check out our overviews of the 2020 INFINITI QX80 and the 2020 INFINITI QX50.