2020 INFINITI QX80 Drives Home with the 5-Year Cost To Own Award

The 2020 INFINITI QX80 received the 2020 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award in the luxury full-size SUV category.

Photo: INFINITI

The luxurious 2020 INFINITI QX80 is anything but a budget SUV — but it’s still a good buy, according to the experts at Kelley Blue Book. That’s why this elegant eight-seat SUV earned the Five-Year Cost to Own Award for is low projected ownership costs.

What it means to win the KBB Cost to Own award

Photo: INFINITI

Kelley Blue Book bases its honors on a wide variety of projected costs, such as fuel consumption, resale value, state fees, estimated maintenance costs, and insurance payments. The award is meant to help drivers make informed purchasing decisions.

Jeff Pope, the Group Vice President of INFINITI Americas, expressed that the automaker was honored to receive the award at the Chicago Auto Show. “While we know our full-size luxury sport utility offers the room and towing capacity our clients want, it’s great to have such a reputable third party attest to the QX80’s overall long-lasting quality and low ownership costs,” Pope stated.

About the 2020 INFINITI QX80

Photo: INFINITI

In addition to seating up to eight passengers, the 2020 INFINITI QX80 has enough muscle to tow up to 8,500 pounds. However, the INFINITI QX80 has more to offer than muscle — this flagship SUV is loaded with comfort features and technology.

Inside the cabin, the INFINITI QX80 boasts standard leather seating, the Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System, heated front seats, and available heated second-row outboard seating. It also offers a 120-volt power outlet that’s perfect for charging your laptop on long road trips.

If you’re looking for tech tools, check out the INFINITI QX80’s Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection — it makes it easy to see obstacles surrounding your vehicle. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of the QX80’s voice-activated navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and Intelligent Cruise Control.

With so many impressive features, it’s no surprise that the INFINITI QX80 earned recognition from Kelley Blue Book. And besides, the INFINITI QX80 comes from a legacy of quality — the 2019 INFINITI QX80 also won the KBB Five-Year Cost to Own Award.