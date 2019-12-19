No Comments

2020 Nissan Rogue Overview

This sporty crossover boasts a blend of athletic looks, efficient performance, and plenty of practical utility. Here’s a look at what the 2020 Nissan Rogue has to offer.

What’s New

The 2020 Rogue boasts a redesigned front end, with a fresh look for its v-motion grille and headlights. But its updates are more than skin deep — the SV and SL models now offer an available rear sonar system, and the Rogue now offers ProPilot Assist hands-free driving technology.

Exterior

On the outside, the stylish and sporty Rogue comes equipped with Intelligent Auto Headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights to maximize your visibility. Upgrade the Rogue’s exterior with an available mix of stylish and functional features, like chrome exterior door handles, a Dual-Panel Panoramic Moon Roof, and roof rails.

Exterior Photos

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Interior

With five seats and 39.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, the Rogue has what it takes to suit your lifestyle — whether you’ve got a few little ones or you’re simply bringing along your friends for a weekend getaway. If you need more room to stow your gear, fold down the rear seats for 70.0 cubic feet of cargo space. Keep your stuff secure with four cargo tie-down hooks, and stay organized with the Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System, designed to keep prying eyes away from your valuables.

For more comfort, upgrade the Rogue for Quick Comfort heated front seats along with a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel.

In terms of tech, the Rogue comes standard with the NissanConnect 7-inch touch-screen display, with available Voice Recognition and Door-to-Door Navigation with Premium Traffic, which helps you avoid congestion with up-to-the-minute traffic updates powered by SiriusXM. You can also opt for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for access to your favorite compatible entertainment and navigation apps.

Interior Photos

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Powertrain and performance

The Rogue boasts a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 170 horsepower, 175 lb-ft of torque, and an impressive 33 mpg on the highway. You can also opt for available all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather.

Safety

Stay safe with the Rogue’s advanced selection of safety technology. Its standard features include:

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

Blind Spot Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

RearView Monitor

High Beam Assist

Intelligent Trace Control

For even more confidence on the road, upgrade to receive: