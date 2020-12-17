No Comments

2021 Buick Encore GX Overview

Photo: Buick

As a small SUV, the 2021 Buick Encore GX is flexible enough to fill a wide range of roles. With this agile, well-connected vehicle, you’ll be well-equipped to take on a daily commute, transport your growing family, or pack up with sports gear for a weekend of fun.

Photo: Buick

What’s new

The Buick Encore GX gets a couple of notable changes for the 2021 model year. All trims now come standard with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. SiriusXM satellite radio is a new standard feature as well. Finally, adaptive cruise control is now available as an option for the entry-level Preferred trim.

Photo: Buick

Performance and efficiency

The Encore GX lineup gives you a choice between two powertrains. The standard option is a 1.2-liter turbo engine that makes 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a continuously variable transmission and gets up to 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving. There’s also an available 1.3-liter turbo that puts out 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. FWD models with this engine come with the CVT and get 31 combined mpg. AWD models are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and yield 28 combined mpg. All trims come with a fully independent Ride and Handling suspension for smoother, more agile performance.

Photo: Buick

Exterior features

The Encore GX presents a stylish, athletic look heightened by standard LED signature daytime running lights and 18-inch aluminum wheels. An available black contrast roof, integrated roof rails, and full LED lighting help the Encore GX stand out even more. For an even sharper look, the Sport Touring Package adds a red-accented grille, sport bumpers, and high-gloss painted wheels.

Photo: Buick

Interior features

The interior of the Encore GX prioritizes both comfort and flexibility. The cabin can fit up to five passengers or, with the split rear seats folded, 50.2 cubic feet of cargo. The standard fold-flat front passenger seat opens up extra space for long items. Seats come trimmed in cloth and leatherette, with heat and power adjustability offered as options in the front. Standard QuietTuning noise-canceling tech and available dual-zone automatic climate control maintain a relaxing atmosphere.

Photo: Buick

Safety and infotainment tech

All Encore GX trims come well-stocked with modern safety and infotainment tech. The Buick Driver Confidence suite provides six standard driver-assist features for peace of mind and protection. These include Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam auto high beams.

The standard Buick Infotainment System offers an 8-inch touch screen, Bluetooth, smartphone integration software, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. You can also upgrade to a version with built-in GPS navigation, natural voice recognition, embedded apps, and the ability to pair two smartphones at once.

Catch up with our coverage here at The News Wheel to learn more about the 2021 Encore GX and other Buick models.