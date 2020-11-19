No Comments

2021 Buick Encore Overview

As stylish as it is versatile, the 2021 Buick Encore delivers upscale comfort, budget-friendly efficiency, and high-tech connectivity. This premium compact SUV offers a pair of trim levels: the entry-level Encore and the higher-end Preferred.

Performance and efficiency

The 2021 Buick Encore is designed for efficient, nimble performance. Each trim carries a 1.4-liter DOHC turbo four-cylinder engine that puts out 138 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque and pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard electric power steering and StabiliTrak electronic stability control give the Encore plenty of smooth agility for cornering and rough conditions. FWD-equipped models achieve 30 mpg on the highway, while variants with intelligent AWD get 29 mpg.

Exterior features

The exterior design of the Buick Encore blends practical features and stylish touches. Standard 18-inch aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, and chrome-stripped door handles give the vehicle a premium look. Heated power outside mirrors come standard for cold days. Standard roof-mounted side rails with available cross rails provide an easy way to carry everything from luggage to sporting gear.

Interior features

The Buick Encore’s interior delivers roomy comfort, high-value features, and a premium feel. Seats are trimmed in cloth and leatherette, with standard power adjustability for the driver’s position. Buick QuietTuning and active noise cancellation technology ensure a quiet ride. Other upscale touches in the cabin include a standard leather-wrapped steering wheel, a satin silver and chrome shift knob, and an available power moonroof. With the rear seats down, the Encore can swallow up to 48.4 cubic feet of cargo. The front seat even folds flat to help you stow longer items.

Safety and infotainment tech

Inside the Buick Encore, you’ll find a wide array of technologies to keep you entertained and informed. The standard Buick Infotainment System comes with a 7-inch touch screen, Bluetooth® audio streaming, and Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® smartphone compatibility. A three-month SiriusXM® trial, built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi® hotspot, and six-speaker audio system also come standard.

The Encore also features a variety of advanced safety features for more peace of mind on the go. The standard system of 10 air bags gives passengers comprehensive protection. A rearview camera provides better visibility for reversing. You can also upgrade the Encore with available options like Forward Collision Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Front and Rear Park Assist.