No Comments

2021 Cadillac XT5 Overview

The 2021 Cadillac XT5 reigns as the luxury brand’s most popular vehicle, delivering a mix of high-end comfort and style, innovative technology, and versatile utility. This midsize SUV is a strong performer, too, equipped to take on highways and rough roads alike with power and agility. For 2021, the XT5 is available at three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport.

More on the 2021 XT5: See features, specs, and trim info for this Cadillac SUV

Photo: Cadillac

What’s new for 2021

The design of the 2021 XT5 largely carries over from the previous model year — but with a couple of important exceptions. For starters, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now comes standard. The XT5 also offers built-in Alexa functionality for the first time. It comes in a couple of new exterior colors, too: Dark Moon Blue Metallic, Wilder Metallic, and Infrared Tintcoat.

Performance

The XT5 presents two engine options. The standard choice is a 2.0-liter turbo engine that makes 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. An available 3.6-liter V6 makes 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. Both come with a nine-speed Electronic Precision Shift automatic transmission. A four-wheel independent suspension with available real-time damping ensures a smooth ride. AWD is available for Luxury and Premium Luxury trims, and it comes standard on the Sport.

The Next Step Up: Learn about the three-row 2021 Cadillac XT6 SUV

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac



Exterior design

The exterior of the XT5 shows off a combination of strength and sleekness, with aerodynamic curves giving way to chiseled details. Each trim features jewel-like LED headlights, daytime running lights, and rear turn signals arranged in a unique signature. The XT5 comes with standard 18-inch multispoke alloy wheels. A wide variety of other 18-inch and 20-inch designs are available as well. The Premium Luxury trim adds an array of bright accents. Meanwhile, the Sport displays darker details for a more dynamic look.

Photo: Cadillac



Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac



Interior features

The five-seat XT5 makes passenger comfort a high priority. Heated, power-adjustable front seats come standard, with ventilation offered as an option. Heat is available for rear riders as well. Options like tri-zone automatic climate control, cabin air purification, and a rear-seat infotainment system make the XT5 even more passenger-friendly. There’s plenty of versatility for cargo-heavy trips, too. The sliding, reclining second row folds down to open up 63 cubic feet of maximum space for luggage and more. An available hands-free power liftgate makes accessing this space easy.

Photo: Cadillac

Safety and infotainment tech

On-the-go safety and connectivity keep the XT5 ready for any situation. Standard Automatic Emergency Braking and Front Pedestrian Braking technologies work to prevent and mitigate collisions. Available Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and HD Surround Vision improve your visibility on the road and in the parking lot. Also available: Automatic Parking Assist with Braking, which steers your XT5 into parallel or perpendicular spaces with ease.

For infotainment, the Cadillac user experience system comes standard with an 8-inch touch screen, Bluetooth tech, in-vehicle apps, and an eight-speaker Bose audio setup. You can also upgrade with a navigation system, a SiriusXM with 360L subscription, 14-speaker premium sound, and wireless phone charging.

For information on other vehicles in the Cadillac lineup, consult our collection of model overviews at The News Wheel.