Updates Announced for 2021 Chevrolet Camaro

The Chevrolet Camaro is getting a small handful of updates for the 2021 model year

Photo: Chevrolet

Don’t expect any big changes, but the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro does offer a few new features and tweaks for the upcoming model year. While the Camaro hasn’t received as much attention recently as the all-new Corvette, the sports car is still one of Chevrolet’s most recognizable and desirable models.

As reported by GM Authority, the Camaro gets one under-the-hood change for 2021. Camaro SS models with the 1LE Track Performance Package can now be equipped with an optional 10-speed automatic transmission instead of just the standard six-speed manual.

On the exterior, the 2021 Camaro will get a new paint color option: Wild Cherry Tintcoat. Garnet Red Tintcoat and Rally Green Metallic will no longer be available.

Photo: Chevrolet

The Camaro’s most significant exterior change is standard wireless smartphone connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all trims. Wireless charging capabilities are now standard on more trims, including the 3LT, 2SS, and ZL1.

For 2021, a couple of Camaro packages will have availability expanded to the LT1 trim. The RS Package includes features like 20-inch gray aluminum wheels, tinted LED taillamps, black bowtie emblems, a decklid lip spoiler, and a unique grille. The Redline Edition comes with 20-inch red-accented black aluminum wheels, black-and-red badging, special graphics, and red seat belts.

Two more packages, the Shock and Steel Special Edition Package and the Camaro Insignia Package, will no longer be available for 2021.

Now in its sixth generation, the Camaro last got a full redesign for the 2016 model year. It isn’t likely to get a full redesign again until 2023, although it did receive refreshes for 2019 and 2020.

