Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Finally Arrives in Europe This Fall

The wait is nearly over, Europe: The all-American, all-awesome Corvette Stingray arrives this fall

Photo: General Motors

The red-hot, American-made Corvette Stingray is finally crossing the Atlantic at last. Chevrolet this month announced that it’s launching the ever-popular mid-engine Corvette Stingray in Europe, offering 16 well-equipped launch editions.

If ever there was a car that didn’t need an introduction, it’s the all-new Corvette Stingray. This built-from-the-ground-up beast has been a hot commodity from the moment it hit the scene, and it continues to sell at a pace nearly as blistering as its 0-60 mph.

Corvette 3LT launches in October, 2LT coming next year

Two of the 16 Corvette launch editions arriving in October

Photo: General Motors

Launching in Europe will prove yet another notch in the Corvette’s belt, and Chevrolet is making sure that drivers will get that truly authentic experience. The 2LT will be the standard trim level in Europe, offering upgrades over America’s base 1LT including the Performance Data Recorder, a rear camera mirror, and a 14-speaker Bose sound system when it arrives next year.

Oh, also, the ridiculous Z51 Performance Package with Brembo brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport 4s tires, and an electronic limited-slip differential. Hold this thing up to your ear and you can hear a bald eagle’s screech of victory.

In the meantime, Chevy is serving up 16 launch editions based on the top-of-the-line 3LT. That includes eight exterior and interior color combinations for the Corvette Stingray coupe and eight combos for the convertible. Whichever launch edition you get, you’re getting the burly 6.2-liter LT2 small-block V8 and the Z51 Performance Package. That means you’re getting a 3.5-second 0-60. Best buckle up.

“In terms of comfort and fun, the new mid-engine Stingray still looks and feels like a Corvette but drives better than any vehicle in Corvette history,” said Chevrolet Europe Managing Director Conark Shah. “Customers are going to be thrilled with the performance of this mid-engine super-sportscar offered at a starting price below 100,000 euros.”

Chevy Europe expects the Corvette Stingray launch editions to arrive in Germany and the United Kingdom in October. You can bet it’s going to scare up a lot of business when it arrives.

