2021 Chevrolet Spark Has the Lowest Price in the US

The 2021 Chevrolet Spark

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Spark has the lowest starting price of any 2021 model in the United States with an MSRP of $13,400. Here’s how this small car compares to other affordable options on the market.

How does the Spark differ from other low-cost models?

The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage has the second-lowest starting price on the market at $14,295. Despite its slightly higher price and a host of upgrades for the new model year, the Mirage falls behind the 2021 Chevrolet Spark in a few key areas.

The Mirage’s 1.2-liter engine delivers 76 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque. The Spark’s 1.4-liter engine gets a bit more power, reaching 98 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque. In addition, to provide protection on the road, the Spark comes with 10 standard airbags, while the Mirage only has seven.

The Chevrolet Spark

Photo: Chevrolet

With an MSRP of $14,930, the 2021 Nissan Versa is the third most affordable model, though it’s also lacking some of the technology features of the Chevrolet Spark. While Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on the Spark, they are only available options on the Versa. The Spark alone also has standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability for added connectivity on commutes.

Other comparably affordable models in the U.S., such as the Toyota Yaris and Honda Fit, were discontinued after the 2020 model year. As many automakers move away from passenger cars to crossovers and SUVs, the Spark is one of only a handful of budget-friendly cars still available.

If you want to drive a new car but don’t want to pay that new car price, it may be worth checking out some of the cheaper cars currently on the market, like the 2021 Chevrolet Spark, before more automakers kill them off.